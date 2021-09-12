Dubai-based Emirates relaunches flights to Saudi Arabia

Flights to and from the kingdom returned to the skies on Saturday after being grounded since the start of July. The move comes after Saudi last week removed the UAE from its red list of travel destinations.

The carrier will initially operate 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam and three weekly flights to Medina. Flights to Riyadh will increase to double daily from September 16, and plans are underway to boost frequencies across the other gateways by the end of September.

Emirates will be restarting services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 11 September and St Petersburg from 8 October. https://t.co/qsAqDNSiy5

#FlyEmiratesFlyBetter @DXB pic.twitter.com/iRvufSSSPP — Emirates Airline (@emirates) September 9, 2021

The schedule includes:

To Riyadh, Emirates will operate EK 2817 daily, departing Dubai at 16:40, landing in King Khalid International Airport at 17:40 local time. EK 2818 leaves Riyadh at 20:10, arriving back in Dubai at 23:20.

To Jeddah, Emirates will operate EK 2803 daily, departing Dubai at 16:00, landing in King Abdulaziz International Airport at 18:00 local time. EK 2804 leaves Jeddah at 20:00, arriving back in Dubai at 01:00 the next day.

To Dammam, Emirates will operate EK 2821 daily, leaving Dubai at 20:50, arriving at King Fahd International Airport at 21:20. EK 2822 leaves Dammam at 22:45, arriving back in Dubai at 01:00 the next day.

To Medina, Emirates will operate EK 2809 three times weekly. The flight departs from Dubai at 16:30, arriving at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz Airport at 18:00. EK 2810 leaves Medina at 20:00, arriving back in Dubai at 23:40.

Meanwhile, Sharjah-based low-cost carrier Air Arabia has announced the resumption of direct flights between the emirate and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, starting September 14.