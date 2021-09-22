Novotel hotel to debut in Saudi holy city Madinah

Accor will open its first Novotel hotel in the holy city of Madinah, Arabian Business’s sister publication Hotelier reported on Wednesday.

The French hotel firm has partnered with Taiba Investments to open the project, which will have 394 keys, three F&B outlets, meeting rooms and retail space. It is set to open in 2025. Taiba is one of the Kingdom’s largest real estate firms, involved in investment, development and management.

Novotel Madinah will be in close proximity to the Holy Mosque, and directly on King Faisal Road at its intersection with Amr Bin Al Aas Street, offering guests access to every main road of the city. Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz Airport is 23 minutes away from the hotel while Madinah Train Station is located at 13 minutes from the property.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Accor to develop our new hotel in the Holy City of Madinah,” said Eng. Saleh Habdan Al-Habdan, CEO of Taiba Investments Real Estate Company. “We are confident that this new property will benefit greatly the hospitality landscape of the city and Kingdom overall, offering travellers a new and convenient accommodation option”.

As Accor has previously said, it is heavily involved in the economic development of Saudi Arabia where tourism and hospitality have become a focus of the kingdom’s economic diversification agenda.

“This is a great opportunity to introduce the first Novotel property to the Holy City and increase further Novotel’s footprint in the Kingdom” added Mark Willis (pictured below), CEO of Accor India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey. “As a key player in the Saudi 2030 vision, we are proud to contribute to the country’s development on the hospitality and tourism front while expanding Accor’s presence as leading hospitality group in the region.”

Novotel Madinah’s place in the market

Hotels within the holy cities have been some of the slowest to recover from the pandemic, with religious tourism and pilgrimages being scaled back. Hajj and Umrah are both enormous drivers for these hotels, with millions of pilgrims visiting each year. Many of these pilgrims spend their entire lives saving up for the trip and the hotel stay associated.

Accor joins Radisson, which announced a new hotel deal in the other major holy city Makkah.