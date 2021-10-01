Desert Rock mountain resort unveiled to support Saudi tourism ambitions

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project in Saudi Arabia, has revealed plans for its new mountain resort named Desert Rock .

Part of the Red Sea Project (TRSP) and created by Oppenheim Architecture, Desert Rock is designed to protect and preserve the environment and will allow guests to connect with the nature and local culture of the region.

“We wanted to create a destination that allows guests to experience Saudi Arabia’s untouched beauty. Desert Rock will provide guests with uninterrupted spectacular views while preserving the natural landscape for future generations to enjoy,” said John Pagano (pictured below), CEO at TRSDC.

He added: “We have drawn inspiration from the surrounding environment, while providing unparalleled luxury, allowing guests to connect with nature and create memorable experiences.”

Guests will enter the resort through a hidden valley nestled between the mountains. From there, they will find 48 villas and 12 hotel rooms within the mountain, a total of 60 keys, located among the vista, with architecture fully integrated into the rock.

A range of accommodation will be available, from ground level dwellings to crevice hotel suites midway up the mountain, and a select number of excavated rooms within the rock massif itself, a statement said.

To provide undisrupted views across the landscape, most roads leading into the resort will be pushed to the edge of the main wadi and hidden behind landscape mounds.

The resort will feature facilities including a spa and fitness centre, remote destination dining areas as well as a feature lagoon oasis. Guests will be able to hike, use dune buggies, and star gaze as part of the site-wide activities program.

The project also aims to maintain the ancient history of the site by hiring members of the local community to act as stewards of the land and provide educational tours for visitors about the local history of the area.

As part of TRSDC’s commitment to regenerative tourism, materials excavated from the site will be used to create the infrastructure.

Chad Oppenheim, founder of Oppenheim Architecture, said: “Desert Rock is one of the most dramatic desert landscapes in the world, which is why we wanted to use the architecture as a way to honor and respect it. By utilising natural materials and integrating the resort into the rock, guests can connect physically with the destination and experience Saudi Arabia’s stunning, natural beauty.”

Site preparation works have commenced, and construction began in July. The Red Sea Project has already passed significant milestones on the destination and work is on track to welcome the first guests by the end of 2022, when the the first hotels will open.

Phase one, which includes 16 hotels in total, will complete by 2023.

Upon completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, leisure facilities and an international airport.