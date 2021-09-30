Saudi Arabia plans to narrow budget deficit in 2022 amid revenue boost

Saudi Arabia has raised its revenue expectations for next year and plans to narrow its budget deficit to 1.6 percent of economic output as higher oil prices and production help the kingdom’s economy rebound from the pandemic.

Revenue is expected to reach SR903 billion in 2022, higher than a forecast last year of SR864 billion, the finance ministry said in a preliminary budget statement.

Spending is expected to be the same as planned at SR955 billion. Meanwhile, this year’s budget deficit is expected to narrow to SR85 billion, or 2.7 percent of gross domestic product – significantly lower than the ministry’s target of SR141 billion.

The government expects gross domestic product to grow 7.5 percent in real terms in 2022 as the economy heals from the impact of Covid-19 and the global economy recovers, driving renewed demand for energy.

The price of Brent crude hit a nearly three-year high above $80 a barrel this week, welcome news for a country that got more than half of its revenue from oil last year.

Saudi Arabia’s oil production is also set to rise considerably next year, as the OPEC+ cartel eases cuts begun at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

That gives officials more breathing room after a revenue crunch during the pandemic pushed them to triple value-added tax and trim public sector pay, drawing complaints from citizens.

“This reflects a conservative approach in budgeting oil and non-oil revenue, taken as a precautionary measure against risks of resurgence of the pandemic,” the pre-budget document said.

The statement shows Saudi Arabia plans to keep spending restrained, though, cutting it for the next two years before increasing it slightly in 2024. The projections also show the kingdom maintaining a budget deficit near 1 percent of GDP through 2024, as opposed to previous plans to balance the budget by 2023.

The finance ministry said that new financing needs are projected at SR127 billion in 2022 and said the kingdom is focused on issuing debt with fixed yields “in order to mitigate the risks of variable yields.”

The figures are subject to change in a final budget announcement that usually falls in December.