Saudi Aramco’s once again a $2trn company as oil soars

Saudi Aramco is once again a $2 trillion company.
The oil firm’s stock has jumped 5 percent this week thanks to further gains in crude. Futures soared on Monday after the OPEC+ cartel stuck to its plan for slow and steady supply increases at a time when the global gas shortage is pushing up demand rapidly.
Aramco is the world’s third-biggest company by market valuation, behind only Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp.
