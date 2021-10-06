by Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inEnergyLatest NewsSaudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco’s once again a $2trn company as oil soars

Futures soared on Monday after the OPEC+ cartel stuck to its plan for slow and steady supply increases at a time when the global gas shortage is pushing up demand rapidly

by Staff Writer

Saudi Aramco is once again a $2 trillion company.

The oil firm’s stock has jumped 5 percent this week thanks to further gains in crude. Futures soared on Monday after the OPEC+ cartel stuck to its plan for slow and steady supply increases at a time when the global gas shortage is pushing up demand rapidly.

Aramco is the world’s third-biggest company by market valuation, behind only Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.