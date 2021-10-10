Saudi-based Indian business group Eram strikes deal with Italy’s DMI Wibes

Saudi Arabia-based Indian multi-business group Eram has struck a partnership deal with Italy’s DMI Wibes, experts in predictive maintenance solutions, to bring a range of the Italian major’s industrial software products to the Saudi market.

The partnership also intends to explore investment and acquisition opportunities in areas of industrial 4.0, digital transformation, advanced and emerging technologies, energy storage solutions, healthcare technology and infrastructure services, a top executive of the Indian business group said.

“We will be forming a new entity – known as Wibes Eram – which will be dedicated to developing IIoT (industrial internet of things) solutions and predictive maintenance platforms, manufacturing sensors and IIoT devices,” Siddeek Ahmed, chairman and managing director of Eram Group, told Arabian Business.

“The new entity will also provide services for installation along with monitoring of industrial machineries and infrastructures,” Ahmed added.

Wibes Eram, which will be based in the Eastern province of Saudi Arabia, is expected to play a central role in the global expansion plans of the Italian major’s industrial software solutions.

Ahmed said with this partnership venture, the Eram Group would be strongly positioned to expand its existing network and offer the Wibes solutions to the GCC market as well.

“We are confident this collaboration (with DMI), which is in accordance with the kingdom’s Vision 2030 with special emphasis on digital transformation, self-sufficiency and localisation in the industrial sector, would augur well for the Saudi market, which is emerging as the largest technology market in the MENA region,” said the top executive of Eram, which has a strong footprint in manufacturing and services sectors in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Arabian government is supporting a digitally-enabled industrial revolution for projects in mining, industry, logistics, and energy through a $453 billion fund.

Eram’s new entity with Wibes also proposes to set up a manufacturing value chain and research and development centre in Saudi Arabia, which will lead to job creation in large numbers, Ahmed said.

Tommaso Rocca (L), chairman of DMI Wibes and Siddeek Ahmed, chairman and managing director of Eram Group.

According to Eram Group officials, Tommaso Rocca, chairman of DMI Wibes, during his visit to Eram Group office in Al-Khobar, also talked about the Italian major’s commitment to expand its services in the GCC region and India, in partnership with the Indian business group.

The Saudi-based Eram Group has business operations in GCC and overseas across several sectors including oil and gas, power, construction, manufacturing and IT.

Some of the established entities of the group in Saudi Arabia include a newly constructed production facility of Arabian Power Electronics Company, the Hydrofit Arabian Maintenance Company and a state-of-the-art medical centre in Al Khobar, which was inaugurated earlier this year.