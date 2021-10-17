Saudi Arabia reveals latest tourist mega-project

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has revealed ambitious plans to build the world’s first tourism destination on offshore platforms.

Although it is unclear how much is being invested in the project, ‘The Rig’ will span an area of more the 150,000 square metres and will include three hotels, world-class restaurants and a range of adventure activities, including extreme sports.

According to a promotional video posted by PIF on social media the development, which takes its inspiration from offshore oil platforms, will also incorporate a roller coaster, water slides, diving and a 50-berth marina.

A statement from the PIF said: “This project is a unique tourism attraction, expected to attract tourists from around the world, while being especially popular with citizens and residents of the GCC countries in the region.

“The Rig is in line with PIF’s strategy 2021-2025 to drive innovation in Saudi Arabia’s tourism and entertainment sectors, providing promising development opportunities to achieve economic diversification in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.”

To support Saudi Arabia’s efforts to become a leading global tourist destination, PIF has established several major projects and companies in various regions within the country, including the Red Sea Development Company, Alsoudah Development Company and the Cruise Saudi Company.

The kingdom has already revealed plans for tourism to be the second largest contributor to GDP after oil and gas by 2030 – increasing to 10 percent from 3.6 percent today.

Two further important pillars include to become a top five destination globally with 100 million annual visits to the kingdom; and to provide one million extra jobs in the tourism sector.