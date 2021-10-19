Semiconductor shortage hits automobile, iPhone supply, unlikely to let up

The global semiconductor shortage that has affected the automotive and technology industries has also hit the personal computer sector, and chip shortages are likely to last for at least another year, an industry executive said.

Semiconductor prices have climbed since the last quarter of 2020 when Covid-19 exacerbated a shortage that was emerging. The global shortages has had implications in the Middle East, with Saudi banks and private finance companies issuing fewer auto loans in the second quarter due to the lack of semiconductors needed to make vehicles. Auto loans by finance companies, which make up a larger share of vehicle financing in Saudi Arabia than banks, fell 9.5 percent in the first quarter, according to the Saudi Central Bank.

President of Dynabook Europe GmbH, Damian Jaume, told Arabian Business that the personal computer market isn’t at the top of the agenda for suppliers. Dynabook, originally known as Toshiba, was given its current name in October 2018 when Sharp Corporation obtained 80.1 percent of Toshiba’s computer business.

“When they have orders from car manufacturers and machine makers… or any other segment, they’re going to be a better option for them than the PC market, because they’ll make more money,” Jaume said. However, in the face of the shortage, some carmakers, including GM and Toyota, have paused production at select plants. Prices of new and used cars are on the rise globally as a result.

The price of some of the chips has increased tenfold from $0.10 to $1, Jaume said. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which produced 24 percent of the world’s semiconductor output in 2020, said in August they would increase their product prices by as much as 20 percent. The chipmaker giant is responsible for 92 percent of production for the chips used in the latest iPhones, supercomputers and automotive AI. Even Apple is likely to slash its production target for the iPhone 13, CNBC reported.

“It’s not going to get back to normal,” Jaume said of the industry, that’s typically been dominated by a handful of players scattered across South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and now the US where TSMC is investing $100 billion over three years to ramp up production.

Damian Jaume, president of Dynabook Europe GmbH.

“I think what’s happening is all the manufacturers of the brands, like HP, Dell, Lenovo, are having to revaluate the whole landscape of suppliers,” Jaume said.

Prices have risen in nearly every step of the chip supply chain, from basic materials to chip packing and testing – the final step before they’re embedded in a computer’s circuit board.

Some chip producers have announced plans to expand factory capacity, quelling the shortage, but those efforts will have a delayed effect, so short-term relief is unlikely.