Saudi’s Sidra buys closest office space to London’s Buckingham Palace

Saudi-based Sidra Capital has announced the acquisition of the closest commercial property space to Buckingham Palace in London.

The company revealed the expansion of its UK real estate holdings with a deal for 4-5 Buckingham Gate located across from Buckingham Palace in the heart of St James Park in the UK capital.

No value was disclosed for the real estate deal.

The 33,000 sq ft corner freehold property is located in a neighbourhood that has increasingly attracted a number of high-end and prestigious office, retail, fashion and media brands.

“This constitutes a strategic move from core to value add for Sidra Capital,” said chairman Hani Baothman (pictured below).

“We remain confident about the commercial office sector as London continues to be a key investment destination for domestic and overseas capital due to its transparent and competitive market, established legal system, excellent growth prospects and attractive income yields in comparison to other asset classes.”

He said Sidra Capital is committed to refurbishing its new property. The deal comes on the heels of the company’s 2020 purchase of 7 Hertford Street in Mayfair, a property which recently received permission to expand to 11,000 sq ft.

Once home to London’s Metropolitan Police Authority and the forces that provided protection to the Palace and the Queen, the property enjoys a number of permitted change uses, a flexibility that will ultimately serve to increase its value, Baothman added.