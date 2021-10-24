Saudi Arabia set to ramp up UK trade following Newcastle FC deal

Saudi Arabia is set to ramp up ties with the UK following its controversial acquisition of British football club Newcastle United earlier this month.

The watershed deal – Saudi’s first foray into purchasing external sports assets – marks a softening of cautious British attitudes to the kingdom.

Turning the page

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which purchased an 80 percent stake in Newcastle United for £300 million ($413m), is thought to have acquired the football club to boost its international profile and support its own sports talent drive as part of the kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 reform plan.

Dr Sanam Vakil, deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at UK think tank Chatham House, said the finalisation of the Newcastle deal after 18 months of delays signals a “willingness to turn the page”.

“There was opposition to the deal from the UK government and others because of concerns around the kingdom’s human rights record,” Vakil said, adding that the UK and KSA are now working to leverage the “positive aspects” of their historic relationship.

“In light of Britain’s weakened economic position following Brexit, Covid-19 and supply chain issues, the UK is keen to make the most of its strong Gulf connections,” Vakil (pictured below) added.

New UK-Gulf trade deal

The UK kicked off the process to sign a trade deal with Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Gulf earlier this month as it seeks to strengthen economic ties beyond the EU.

Negotiations for a pact between Britain and the GCC will start in 2022 following a 14-week consultation with the public and businesses, according to the UK’s Department for International Trade.

UK-Gulf commerce was worth £45 billion ($61bn) in 2019, seven percent of the size of Britain’s trade with the EU in the same year.

New direction

Zak Hydari (pictured below), chairman of Dubai and London-based investment company The Rasmala Group, said: “The UK will want to agree a comprehensive trade deal with the GCC but may opt for mini deals with the UAE and Saudi Arabia if a GCC-wide deal isn’t likely in the short-term.”

Hydari said the GCC’s financial sector would welcome a financial services chapter, which would enable key centres such as Dubai International Financial Centre and King Abdullah Financial District to deepen relationships with London – one of the world’s leading global financial centres.

“The historic change in policy both at Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and within the kingdom’s broader industrial strategy will result in a sharp increase in investment into the UK,” the Rasmala chairman said.

“In the last two decades the UK has benefited considerably from strategic investments made by other Gulf states, both sovereign wealth funds and private investors, and Saudi Arabia is taking a determined step in that direction with the purchase of Newcastle United,” he said.