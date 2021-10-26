Call for unity to return global travel to pre-Covid glory

Strong calls have been made for global, unified protocols to help the travel industry recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the fifth annual Future Investment Initiative conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh, the kingdom’s Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al Khateeb, described travel today as “a nightmare” and insisted more must be done by the public and private sector to ensure a more seamless return for the sector.

Al Khateeb revealed he had travelled around the world, for around 200 hours in total over the last six months, pressing home the message to ministers on different continents.

He said: “We want every one of the other continents to work together to come up with one unified travel protocol. We have attended all the commissions and we are pushing them and we are highlighting how risky it is. It is a nightmare to travel today and therefore we are bringing this solution to the front of the ministers, we are putting it on the table.”

Countries were forced to close their borders at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic to contain its spread, with the reopening heavily dependent on spikes in cases and variants. At one end of the spectrum, Dubai opened up its borders in June last year and they have stayed open since, but on the other, restrictions on non-US citizens were first imposed on air travellers from China in January 2020 by then-President Donald Trump and then extended to dozens of other countries, without any clear metrics for how and when to lift them. They are only set to be eased next week.

“We will keep pushing the world to unify and to talk together and to work together to at least agree on a travel protocol. This is a global problem, the solution has to come from the world,” said Al Khateeb.

As well as disparity in border reopenings, there is also a huge variation in entry requirements to countries, based on testing.

Thank you to Arnold Donald and @richardquest for joining me today at @FIIKSA in an engaging conversation on redesigning the future of tourism. @WTTC #FII5 #ImpactOnHumanity #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/2IaILelxMP — Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب (@AhmedAlKhateeb) October 26, 2021

Arnold W. Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation and chairman of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) revealed he visited ten cities in nine days recently in Europe where he had to take 12 PCR tests.

He said: “Those that have to travel far will only do it in a way that works for them. We need harmonisation across the countries. We need tools to make it easier to travel, such as digital passports.

“Going forward we need to harmonise and we need to simplify, but we do need to keep at the forefront the best interests of public health.”

With about 2,000 delegates and 100 speakers taking part, this year’s FII is about half the size of previous years but will largely be taking place in person, in contrast to a redacted version that was held in January, when most speakers dialed in virtually.

In addition to Saudi Arabia’s own $430 billion sovereign wealth fund, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s signature event is playing host to top global executives like Blackstone Group Inc.’s Stephen Schwarzman, BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Banco Santander’s Ana Patricia Botin.