Climate change, small businesses, women and youth top list of investments for humanity

Following the turbulent global experiences of the past two years, climate change, small businesses, youth and women empowerment have emerged as the key areas most in need of investment to better humanity, according to industry leaders, speaking at the opening panel of the fifth edition of Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

As such, and in order to achieve lasting positive impact in these areas, governments, civic society institutions and private corporations across the globe need to work collectively under a long-term investment strategy and with patience, they agreed.

“From my perspective, there are three challenges that we’re all dealing with: the climate challenge, the disparity in the Covid-19 recovery, and economic challenges and how we can navigate them as investors in the best way possible for humanity, and for us from a rate-of-return perspective,” said Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO of Mubadala Investment Co.

“When we talk about the global climate challenge, it’s real. For us as Mubadala, this is not a challenge that we’ve recognised only today, but 15 years ago as an investment theme. Our renewable energy investment platform started back in 2006 and we’ve invested over $20 billion throughout these past 16 years in renewable energy in over 30 countries. It’s proven to be a healthy investment theme that has achieved great positive rates of return for us as an investor, but more importantly, is the contribution from us towards a solution,” he continued.

“The climate challenge is going to require everybody to contribute in their way, nobody’s going to solve it on their own. We have to solve it working together globally, as institutions, governments and civil society. We have to invest in a way to support the handling of the climate challenge,” Al Mubarak continued.

Al Mubarak also spoke about how coronavirus “supercharged this digital transformation. Any institution, every one of us here on this table, I am sure woke up one day and realised we were not fast enough on the digital transformation route and that we have to go faster”.

HE Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, CEO & Managing Director @Mubadala, highlights the importance of coming together to combat #ClimateChange at #FII5. #ImpactOnHumanity pic.twitter.com/jDUHfbWvpn — FII Institute (@FIIKSA) October 26, 2021

“We have to look at technology and innovation in a way and in a speed which is very different than that speed of January or 2020, or December ’19. Again, that’s a very important thematic view for us all as investors,” he continued.

The global experience with coronavirus also revealed that the current capital system has failed in resource allocation and providing equal opportunities across the world, but Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, sees the answer to that in “entrepreneurship and technology to create a whole new world”.

“The one advantage that we have, and we see that in Saudi Arabia, is the talent of young people who come up with great ideas for entrepreneurship. The inventiveness that we’re seeing take place with IPOs and new ideas, and the technology that exists. But that has to be worked for the benefit of the entire society, in total-society, cost-effective ways so that we don’t waste resources,” explained Dalio.

While the dominant issues are climate change and Covid-19, African Rainbow Capital founder Patrice Motsepe said his main concern is the “300 million young people between the age of 15 and 25 in Africa, and, of course, hundreds of millions of young people worldwide. We need to create an exciting and bright future for them. The private sector has a unique role to play in a globally competitive investment environment in the African continent”.

Ana Botin, Banco Santander SA chairwoman, listed her three priorities as woman empowerment, climate change and small companies. “At the end of the day, it is how we together can grow the global economic pie and do that in a sustainable way, that’s the biggest master problem of the century,” she said.

While all panelists agreed that solving these global issues requires long-term investments stretching over decades, they argued that was in conflict with the demands of the public markets and shareholders which require quarterly reports and expect to see quick returns on investment.

#FII5's "THE BOARD OF CHANGEMAKERS: INVESTING FOR IMPACT" session at #FII5 presents some of the world's leading investors, policymakers and CEOs as they come together with one goal in mind: #Sustainability. #ImpactOnHumanity pic.twitter.com/pZIM8dSIzH — FII Institute (@FIIKSA) October 26, 2021

To that challenge, Al Mubarak answered with the phrase: “sense and sensibility.”

“I’m lucky to be representing an investment institution that has a shareholder that is able to allow me, my management team and my investment professionals to take a patient investment view without compromising on returns,” Al Mubarak acknowledged.

“It starts with the management of expectations of the public markets. We’re seeing the differentiation between how private equity is managed, versus how public companies are managed, and the decision-making in terms of investment, deployment and divestment, and how it’s driven by pressures that are not necessarily in the long-term interests of the investors or shareholders,” he continued.

To illustrate his point, Al Mubarak raised the following scenario: “Let’s look at the pressures that are being put on investment institutions right now, and particularly let’s call the energy companies, they get pressure from the public shareholders and companies like BlackRock, Blackstone, or Goldman to pursue this greener approach.

“The challenges is when Company X divests of asset Y because of pressures from the public, and then private equity D acquires that asset and operates it at a lesser environmental standard than Company X regulators without effectively doing anything on the climate argument – that’s not optimal,” he continued.

Also participating in the panel were Goldman Sachs Group Inc. CEO David Solomon; chairman and CEO of BlackRock Inc. Larry Fink; and Blackstone Inc. co-founder Stephen Schwarzman.