360VUZ reveals expansion in Saudi Arabia

Leading immersive social mobile app 360VUZ, which has the backing of Saudi’s Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed’s KBW Ventures, has scaled its operations in Riyadh with a larger office in the kingdom’s capital.

As part of its growth plan, the 360VUZ Saudi office will focus on business development, building the latest immersive technologies, and initiating new partnerships in order to build on the metaverse and offer exclusive and immersive social video content on its platform while supporting vision 2030.

Khaled Zaatarah, founder and CEO, 360VUZ, said: “360VUZ ranked as the number one mobile app on Apple Store in Saudi Arabia last week, proving that Saudi Arabia is just the perfect location to maximise our business and continue on bringing new immersive social content to our users”.

360VUZ has several contracts in Saudi Arabia and has just partnered recently with Saudi Professional League (SPL) the most-watched football league in the region, offering a fully immersive experience to football lovers, enabling them to watch highlights of the SPL football games, behind-the-scenes videos, and exclusive interviews with players all in 360 immersive and interactive experiences.

The mobile app has raised a total of $10 million up-to-date from top international investors including KBW Ventures, as well as Knollwood, Impact46, AlTouq Group, Shorooq Partners, Media Visions, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin, DTEC Ventures, DAI investment, Al Falaj, Plug and Play Ventures, Al Rashid family in addition to strategic angel investors.