Global lifestyle brand Nobu unveils mixed-use project in Saudi Arabia

Nobu, the global lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, on Wednesday revealed plans to launch a Nobu Hotel, Nobu Restaurant and Nobu Residences in Saudi Arabia.

The mixed-use development will be built in the Eastern Province city of Al Khobar by 2024, a statement said.

It added that the project will be developed by Al Khobar Sands Realestate Co Ltd, jointly owned by Retal Urban Development Company, a subsidiary of the Al Fozan Group and Assayel Arabia, a subsidiary of Ali Zaid Al Quraishi and Brothers Company (AZAQ).

Nobu Hotel, Restaurant and Residences Al Khobar will be located in the waterfront area of the city and will offer 120 rooms and suites, a Nobu Restaurant on the lobby level, swimming pools, a wellness centre and meeting and event space.

The Nobu Al Khobar Residences will offer concierge services, in-residence Nobu dining, and priority access to Nobu events.

Yousef Al Quraishi, CEO AZAQ and vice chairman Al Khobar Sands Realestate Co Ltd, said: “We are elated on our exciting partnership with Nobu, leading the vision in bringing the best of Hotels, Residences and Restaurants to Al Khobar. With this attracting people, international development and interest to Saudi Arabia as well as growing our economy and improving community lifestyle in line with the Saudi Vision 2030. We are optimistic the Nobu brand will stand strong as the place to be.”

Trevor Horwell, chief executive, Nobu Hospitality, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Retal Urban Development Company and Assayel Arabia to deliver an exciting vision with the creation of a truly unique and transformative mixed-use destination in Saudi Arabia. As part of this, the Nobu Residences Al Khobar will deliver to the community the opportunity to live the Nobu lifestyle.”