Revealed: the global hotel brands signed up for phase one of Saudi mega project

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) on Wednesday announced the signing of nine hotel management agreements with international brands to operate resorts in the first phase of development at Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Red Sea Project.

The agreements were unveiled at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) 2021, with the collection of hospitality brands set to operate nine of the 16 properties currently under development in the first phase and collectively feature more than 1,700 hotel keys of the total 3,000 planned.

These include Edition Hotels and St Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International; Fairmont Hotel & Resorts, Raffles Hotels & Resorts and SLS Hotels & Residences, part of global hospitality group Accor; Grand Hyatt, part of Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts and Six Senses, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts; and Dubai-based Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts.

“Saudi Arabia is accelerating its development of a new tourism offering in the kingdom, fuelled by the ambitious Vision 2030 program. We are proud to unveil our collection of unique and diverse hospitality brands that cater to this growing market and underpin our commitment to creating a world-leading barefoot luxury destination which will soon serve as a gateway to one of the last undiscovered places on the planet,” said John Pagano, CEO at TRSDC.

“Most importantly, such partnerships with globally recognized and respected brands signifies the growing confidence in our business, our flagship destination and in Saudi Arabia as a tourism destination.”

By 2030, The Red Sea Project expects to host one million visitors annually, capped in line with its sustainability ambitions, creating upwards of 70,000 new jobs and contributing SR22 billion ($5.3 billion) to the nation’s GDP once fully operational.

Jay Rosen, chief financial officer at TRSDC, said: “Hospitality is the anchor of The Red Sea Project. We are determined to create a world-class luxury destination and the hotel brands we partner with play a crucial role in delivering on this ambition. Our partnerships are cemented through a collaborative framework that emphasize synchronicity between all brands.

“The hotel management agreements unveiled today mark a significant milestone for us and we welcome more hotel operators, developers and investors to join us in our journey to build a thriving destination for visitors from around the world.”

The Red Sea Project’s first phase of development is on track for completion by the end of 2023. TRSDC said it expects to announce additional international hotel brand partnerships in the coming months.

Upon completion in 2030, the site will host 50 hotels offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and approximately 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

The first phase will also include a luxury marina, an 18-hole championship golf course, entertainment and leisure facilities, as well as an international airport that will be accessible by 80 percent of the world’s population in less than eight hours and expected to serve up to one million passengers per year by 2030.