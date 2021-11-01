Saudi budget sees first quarterly surplus since 2019 on high oil

Saudi Arabia has recorded its first quarterly budget surplus in more than two years as higher crude prices boosted the kingdom’s finances.

The Gulf nation’s surplus during the third quarter was about SR6.7 billion ($1.8bn), trimming the year-to-date deficit to SR5.4bn ($1.4bn), according to a report published by the Ministry of Finance.

Oil revenue was about SR148bn ($39.5bn), an increase of 60 percent from the same period last year, while non-oil income decreased 22 percent on an annual basis to SR95bn ($25.3bn).

Oil revenue so far this year is up 25 percent compared to a year ago

Non-oil revenue year-to-date has risen 33 percent compared to 2020. The kingdom tripled its value-added tax in July 2020

Third-quarter government wages increased 3 percent on an annual basis, while subsidies fell 47 percent

Officials expect next year’s budget shortfall to shrink to 1.6 percent of gross domestic product, as the kingdom raises its revenue expectations on higher oil prices and production. A revenue crunch during the pandemic pushed Saudi Arabia to increase value-added tax and trim public sector pay, drawing complaints from citizens.