Transaction by Saudi-based Riyad Capital was for Sequoia Plaza, a three-building office complex covering 370,000 square foot in Virginia

Saudi Riyad Bank sells US office complex for $200m

Riyad Capital has acquired almost $2.4bn of properties in the US and Europe since 2018.

The investment arm of Riyad Bank has sold an office complex in the US for more than $200 million, its first sale of overseas real estate since starting the business in 2018.

The transaction by Saudi-based Riyad Capital was for Sequoia Plaza, a three-building office complex covering 370,000 square foot in Virginia, the company said in a statement. The buyer was US-based Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC.

According to the statement, Riyad Capital has acquired almost SR9 billion ($2.4bn) of properties in the US and Europe since 2018.

