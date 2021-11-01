Saudi’s Expo 2030 bid signals ‘commitment to economic and social change’

Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo coincides with the culmination of its Vision 2030, allowing it to showcase the progress it’s made in its social and economic transformation, according to Scott Livermore, chief economist and managing director, Oxford Economics Middle East.

He added that the heart of Vision 2030 is diversification from oil revenues and hosting the world fair would allow the kingdom to highlight its commitment to that, encouraging further investments into the country.

“This is potentially a significant move and is consistent with Saudi Arabia’s policy of hosting global events such as sporting events and developing megaprojects in order to project itself to a global audience,” said Livermore.

“Saudi Arabia’s intention to host Expo 2030 is not about rivalry with Dubai, where Expo 2020 is currently being held, but rather showcasing the economic and social transform the Saudi leadership expects to oversee as part of Vision 2030. It really highlights the commitment to key pillars of Vision 2030 and emphasises the Saudi government’s confidence in achieving its goals,” he continued.

The kingdom’s bid letter was sent to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the World Expo’s organising body, on Friday according to a statement.

“If Saudi Arabia is awarded Expo 2030 then that will signal to domestic and foreign businesses Saudi Arabia’s commitment to economic and social change as progress will be assessed globally in 2030 in a very public way. Such enhanced credibility should lead to rising investor confidence in the economy and accelerate the private sector’s contribution to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification,” said Livermore (pictured below).

In the letter sent to the BIE, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said: “The World Expo 2030 will represent an extraordinary opportunity to share with the world our lessons from this unprecedented transformation.”

The UAE this year became the first Middle Eastern nation to host the World Expo event. Dubai spent at least $7 billion in preparation and expects 25 million visits over the six-month duration of the global showcase. The country has announced its support for Saudi’s bid.

Saudi’s Crown Prince hailed the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, wishing the UAE and its people further progress and development, according to a statement released on WAM, the country’s official news agency.

In turn, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, wished Saudi Arabia success in its bid to host the global fair, stressing that the UAE is keen to provide all support to ensure the kingdom’s efforts to host this global event produce the desired results. “It will be a success for us all,” he said expressing full confidence in the kingdom’s ability to achieve this goal.