Saudi Real Estate Refinancing Company signs $2.7bn deal

Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC), wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and the Real Estate Development Fund (REDF), have signed a refinancing deal worth SR10 billion ($2.7bn).

The agreement to refinance the real estate portfolio aims to increase the liquidity in the home financing market in the kingdom, reduce the cost of home financing for Saudi families, according to a statement on Monday.

It also supports the objectives of the housing program under Vision 2030 to raise home ownership rates by 70 percent by 2030.

Fabrice Susini, CEO of SRC, said: “The agreement aims to increase the supply of home loans for affordable housing that aligns with our vision to develop a robust secondary home financing market for the benefit of the primary housing market in the kingdom.

“This is our largest agreement worth SR10bn with a home financing originator and with this, we are unlocking opportunities for the growth of home financing market in the kingdom by creating low-risk tools in partnership with financial institutions.”

Through the kingdom’s Mado’om mortgage program, REDF has provided more than SR31bn ($8.3bn) in monthly support to over 560,000 beneficiaries from June 2017 through to the third quarter of this year.

Mansour bin Madi, CEO of REDF, stated: “The agreement guarantees the continuation of providing monthly home financing to the beneficiaries of the Mado’om program to enable future generations to live.”