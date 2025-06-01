Saudi Arabia arrested over 12,100 last week in residency and labour operations

Saudi Arabia arrested more than 12,100 people in the past week as it looks to stop residency, labour and security breaches.

The inspection campaigns carried out between May 22 and May 28 in all regions of the Kingdom, to check compliance with residency, work and border security regulations, saw 12,129 violations recorded, including:

7,127 of residency

3,441 of border security

1,561 of labour laws

Saudi residency, labour and security arrests

1,197 individuals were apprehended attempting to cross the border into the Kingdom illegally, of whom 34 per cent were Yemenis, 63 per cent Ethiopians, and 3 per cent of other nationalities.

90 people were arrested for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.

18 people involved in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators were arrested.

A total of 19,238 expatriates (17,930 and 1,308 women) are currently undergoing procedures for enforcing regulations.

14,065 people were detained for violating laws and instructed to contact their countries’ embassies or consulates to obtain proper travel documentation; 1,5336 were told to make booking arrangements for their departure, and 11,094 were repatriated.

The Ministry of Interior has warned that any person who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom, transports them on its territory, provides them with shelter or any other assistance or service may be penalised with up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1m ($267,000), and that the vehicles used for transport or houses used for shelter may be confiscated.

The ministry stressed that such acts are major crimes that warrant arrest. It also urges people to report any violations by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and 999 and 996 in the rest of Saudi Arabia.