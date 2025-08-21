Saudi Arabia’s first cruise line AROYA expands into Mediterranean after debuting in Red Sea

Saudi Arabia’s first cruise line, AROYA, has expanded into the Mediterranean less than a year after its maiden voyage in the Red Sea — marking a major step in the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global player in cruise tourism.

Operated by Cruise Saudi, a company fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), AROYA first set sail on December 16, 2024, from Jeddah Islamic Port.

The floating resort spans 19 decks, accommodates 3,362 passengers, and features 1,678 cabins and suites designed to showcase Saudi luxury and hospitality.

Saudi cruise industry

On June 28, 2025, AROYA launched its first Mediterranean voyage from Galataport in Istanbul. The summer itinerary features six- to seven-night sailings to iconic destinations including Athens, Mykonos, Souda Bay, Bodrum, and Alexandria, with cruises running through mid-September.

Beyond its itineraries, AROYA reflects Saudi identity through cultural design and distinctive experiences. The ship offers 12 restaurants and 17 cafés serving global cuisine alongside authentic national flavours.

In partnership with the Culinary Arts Commission, AROYA introduced Irth, the first Saudi restaurant at sea, and collaborates with Sawani to provide camel milk products from “Noug.”

Entertainment and leisure are at the heart of the guest experience, with 20 onboard facilities. These include the largest kids’ area on any cruise ship (1,800sq m), the 1,018-seat AROYA Theatre, a souq-inspired shopping district, a sports complex, a jogging track, and a full wellness centre.

The exclusive Khuzama area offers 145 suites and nine villas, including private villas of up to 395sqm with dedicated services. Reflecting Saudi values, AROYA also includes prayer areas and women-only spa hours.

Cruise Saudi said the ship’s ongoing expansion into Europe strengthens KSA’s position in international marine tourism while advancing Vision 2030 goals of economic diversification and tourism growth.

From first debuting in the Red Sea to sailing the Mediterranean Sea in under a year, AROYA signals the Kingdom’s determination to anchor itself among the world’s top cruise destinations.