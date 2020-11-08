Survive 2020 and thrive in 2021: The Arabian Business SME Forum eyes post-Covid opportunites

What tools do SME’s need to survive 2020 and thrive in 2021 as news of a vaccine spurs hope that business can move to a post-coronavirus phase?

This is just one of the questions being unpacked in the Arabian Business SME Forum on November 19, a virtual event designed to offer this crucial segment of the UAE’s economy advice, insight and information on navigating these uncertain times.

Arabian Business Editor in Chief Staff Writer will be joined from experts from within the UAE’s SME community to hear stories of success and practical advice, plus speakers from the wider financial and business community.

The event begins with a key note speech from Saeed Al Marri, Deputy CEO of Dubai SME, to the sector that makes up 99 percent of the UAE’s economy.

Then the first panel session – titled Cashflow is king, financial planning for SME success – will dive into this most vital of topics with:

Marwan Hadi, Executive Vice President & Head of Retail Banking, Emirates NBD

Scott Cairns, Managing Director of Creation Business Consultants

And Neelam Keswani, Founder and Managing Director of GLAMAZLE.com, one of the most successful online beauty shops in the UAE.

This is followed by a fireside discussion with Virginia Reinecke, Head of Commercial Products Mastercard Middle East Africa, exploring SME opportunities ahead in the digital transition.

Then our second panel discussion – Finding new customers in times of a crisis – examines how marketing and data can capture new audiences and new revenues stream. Discussing this will be:

Ellen Kerry, Communications & Partner Engagement, Noon

Tasha Hatherall-Shawe, Founder & CEO, TishTash

Halima Jumani, Director of Operations, Kibsons

To register your interest in the event, please fill out the details below: