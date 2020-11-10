Why businesses in Lebanon oppose new lockdown despite rise in coronavirus cases

Industrialists, merchants and workers have raised their voices against their inclusion in a new general lockdown announced on Tuesday.

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister announced a fresh two-week lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus despite a grinding economic crisis that has already battered businesses.

“We’ve reached a stage of critical danger as private and public hospitals don’t have the capacity to receive severe cases,” Hassan Diab said in a televised address.

He said the lockdown, with limited exemptions, would go into force from Saturday until November 30.

It follows a meeting of the Higher Defence Council on Tuesday.

The number of Covid-19 cases has skyrocketed since the August 4 Beirut Port explosion, with the total number of infections surpassing 95,355 as of November 9.

By comparison, only 5,271 cases were registered in six months between February 21 and August 4 – the day of explosion.

About 10 percent of those tested for the virus are positive, a percentage that health professionals describe as alarmingly high.

The combination of high infection rates, along with the growing financial crisis, could soon overwhelm Lebanon’s fragile healthcare system.

Hospitals are already struggling to compensate staff, keep equipment running, maintain vital medical supplies, and even stay open. In July, the American University Medical Centre – one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious university hospitals – laid off hundreds of staff.

Recent reports suggest beds in intensive care units (ICUs) are filling up quickly. The Ministry of Public Health and local hospitals are working quickly to increase capacity to meet rising needs.

Rising unemployment and salary cuts, combined with inflation and the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, has left many households concerned about their ability to meet their basic needs.

Nearly 40 percent of Beirut’s households reported facing difficulties accessing basic commodities due to lack of financial resources and high prices, according to a UN World Food Program survey as the economic impact of the explosion – including loss of income due to damaged businesses – further exacerbated these vulnerabilities.

Retailers in Beirut say they are opposed to the expected general lockdown, claiming it will worsen the economic crisis without containing the pandemic.

Speaking before the lockdown announcement, Nabil Alame, owner of a clothing store in Hamra Street, Beirut, told Arabian Business: “Government measures have proven to be not serious in light of the lack of strictness in suppressing those who violate the decisions aimed at curbing the spread of the epidemic. Therefore, the negative impact of the closure will be limited to stores that are groaning from the brunt of a stifling economic crisis.”

Wadih Akl, owner of a restaurant damaged by the Beirut Port explosion in Ahrafieh added: “As if the economic crisis and the decline in the purchasing power of the Lebanese were not enough, nor the explosion of the Beirut port, a general closure would tighten the screws on the economic sectors, including the hospitality sector, which was most affected due to the decline of tourists and restaurant-goers.”

Economic bodies also strongly oppose the lockdown due to its negative impact on the business environment, which threatens to further bankrupt businesses and thus lay off thousands of employees.

Bechara Al-Asmar, the head of the General Labour Union, said: “The complete closure will have disastrous and very affecting repercussions on our workers and all productive sectors. It will increase unemployment rates and the complete closure of industrial and commercial establishments, and it will throw thousands of workers on the street.”

Nicolas Chammas, chairman of Beirut Traders Association, told Arabian Business: “From the first moment, we realised the dangers of this epidemic and, since last March, we have adopted the harshest health protocols in our stores.

“Social distancing occurs automatically in our stores, because half of the employees left. Therefore, we stress that the commercial sector no longer tolerates any general closure, so we call for government policy to be based on foresight, prevention, precaution and science, and not through bullying some sectors or classifying businesses between basic and non-essential.”

Ziad Bekdache, vice-president of the Association of Lebanese Industrialists wished “that no factory will stop operating, but in the event of closure, some factories should not stop”.

“Public health is our main concern and applying the standards of maintaining it requires closure, but there is a minimum level of national security, social security, hospital security and medical security with all its requirements, and food and consumer security requires providing it and making room for factories to operate.” he added.

Fouad Rahme, head of the Lebanese Businessmen Association, said: “This will ultimately lead to the collapse and bankruptcy of institutions without us being able to control the spread of the epidemic.”