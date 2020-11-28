Dubai Industrial City invests $111m to keep pace with manufacturing demand

Dubai Industrial City has announced the completion of major construction and infrastructure projects to help its community keep pace with manufacturing and logistics demand in the UAE.

More than AED410 million ($111 million) has been invested in new highway extensions and worker accommodation projects as Dubai Industrial City aims to bolster the sector which is currently the fourth-largest contributor to the emirate’s GDP.

The highway works give heavy-tow trucks direct access to the major causeway linking Abu Dhabi with the Northern Emirates, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

By improving the community’s 127km-long road network, a major part of its enabling infrastructure, the upgrades enhance mobility for more than 750 business partners, a statement said.

It added that Dubai Industrial City has also inaugurated a 14,000-bed worker accommodation village, which brings the total number of available beds in the community to more than 56,000.

Since inception in 2004, Dubai Industrial City has seen indirect investments of more than AED8.4 billion pumped into its ecosystem to create a hub for players in the light and medium manufacturing sectors.

Saud Abu Al Shawareb, managing director of Dubai Industrial City

Saud Abu Al Shawareb, managing director of Dubai Industrial City, said: “As a strategic driver and enabler of the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, we have continued to invest significantly in the development of our world-class infrastructure to strengthen our status as a global platform for knowledge-based, sustainable and innovative industries.

“With competitively-priced industrial land, light industrial units and scalable warehouses, our ecosystem offers a cost effective and efficient business location for light to medium manufacturing and logistics companies. These organisations continue to harness disruptive technologies and embrace sustainability to fuel long-term growth in Dubai’s industrial sector, which will play a key role in the UAE’s resilience as the economy gets moving again.”

The manufacturing sector is the fourth-largest contributor to the emirate’s economy and the industry reached a major milestone last year, achieving more than 60 percent of the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030’s phase one objectives.

Dubai Industrial City is responsible for two priority subsectors such as food and beverage manufacturing and machinery and equipment.

The industrial hub is divided into sector-focused zones – minerals, base metals, food and beverages, trading and distribution, transport, chemicals and machinery and equipment.