At the forefront of reimagining insurance

We live in an age of change and transformation. As we complete 45 years of service in the UAE, we have always followed our core value to be a good company trusted by our customers and consistently work for the good of the people and society in the UAE. In times of need, we aim to be the reason for the happiness of our customers. This is why we have made Happiness Insured our motto for 2021. By seizing the upside of this disruption and adapting to the emerging needs of our customers, Tokio Marine is becoming the region’s most reliable and favourite insurer.

How did Tokio Marine respond to the coronavirus pandemic?

The arrival of the pandemic has acted as a catalyst for the insurance industry. At Tokio Marine, we were very quick to adapt to the new reality, from transitioning to remote working arrangements to embracing digital innovation for customer engagement. Thereby we were able to position ourselves as the digital leader in insurance services in the UAE. From supporting our frontline heroes with further premium reductions and benefits on products such as car insurance, in line with IA regulations, to improving the customer experience by providing digital self-services, we have managed the crisis exceptionally well.

How will technology reshape insurance?

By reimagining how to meet the demands and rising needs of customers, we have an opportunity to be at the forefront of the growing wave of innovation that’s reshaping the insurance industry. At Tokio Marine, we were already pursuing digital transformation even before the pandemic. This has helped us to operate more efficiently and with a greater focus on customer experience. As a digital insurer, we have reshaped our organisation by personalising every customer experience with Tokio Marine, from addressing customer queries using AI-driven customer service chatbots to submitting claims and issuing policies through our website.

What specialty insurance products does Tokio Marine offer?

In today’s age, we have new industries springing up every other day that require new policies and approaches to managing and transferring risk. Along with our individual products like motor, travel, pet and home insurance, Tokio Marine has a steady line of specialty and corporate insurance products that addresses our clients’ need to protect the value of their brands, reputations and intellectual property. From business package insurance, marine cargo, cyber, credit and property insurance to event liability and photographer’s insurance, we evaluate and manage every risk with utmost care.

How prepared are you for the future?

As we align our pandemic response to our long-term strategy, Tokio Marine will continue supporting our customers and communities through these trying times. We believe the right strategy is to invest in the future — in the digital capabilities and strengthening the bond with our customers.