How DMCC aims to boost SMEs and bigger companies alike in freezone

The ‘Jump Start’ package, tailored to SMEs and start-ups, offers discounts of up to 24 percent on DMCC business licences and essential business tools, including flexi desk solutions, UAE residency visas, flexible payments and access to new business opportunities through the DMCC Business Matching Hub. The package is available in one-, two- or three-year options.

For medium and larger businesses, DMCC has launched the ‘Prime Plus’ package, which offers swift company set-up, fast-tracking, more flexibility and savings on licences. The Prime Plus package comes with a three-year company licence, flexible payments, dedicated support through the application submission and a 20 percent discount when taking an additional licence, among other perks.

Ahmad Hamza, Executive Director – Free Zone, DMCC, said: “A central focus for DMCC is to allow both entrepreneurs and already established companies to set up their business in Dubai with minimum concerns so that they can focus on growing their operations.

“As such, the packages we are announcing include a variety of tailored solutions bringing greater choices and value to businesses. By offering fast-track, flexibility and innovative products, we continue to increase the ease of doing business in Dubai.

“Given the Emirate’s economic resilience, we are confident that it will remain the chosen place for doing business in the months and years to come.”