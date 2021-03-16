UAE aluminium giant reports strong financials despite ‘most challenging year in decades’

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has reported adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) of $1.13 billion for 2020, a 63 percent year-on-year increase, after what CEO Abdulnasser Bin Kalban described as “the most challenging year for the global aluminium industry in decades”.

While the company’s smelting EBITDA margin for 2020 was 23 percent (up from 14 percent in 2019), ranking among the best globally, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

EGA, the largest industrial company in the UAE, outside oil and gas, also maintained its position as the world’s largest ‘premium aluminium’ producer by volume, with sales of value-added products of 1.8 million tonnes, or 72 percent of sales.

And Bin Kalban remained optimistic for the year ahead. He said: “The recovery of the global aluminium market that began in the second half of 2020 has continued into 2021, based on the brightening world economic outlook and growing optimism about the rollout of Covid-19 vaccination. We expect benchmark aluminium prices to remain around $2,000 for 2021 as a whole.”

Prices have climbed roughly 12 percent this year to $2,218 in London – the highest since mid-2018 – amid a rally in commodities from metals to energy and food.

EGA, which is owned by sovereign wealth funds in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, sold value-added products in 2020 to more than 400 customers in over 50 countries. While 2.52 million tonnes of cast metal was sold last year compared to 2.60 million tonnes in 2019.

Local sales to the downstream aluminium sector that has grown around EGA into one of the UAE’s most significant industries, were 252,000 tonnes compared to 294,000 tonnes in 2019.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA)

And cash generated from operating activities was up 35 percent to AED5.5 billion ($1.5 billion), compared to AED4.1 billion ($1.1 billion) in 2019.

However, lower benchmark aluminium prices and premiums led to a reduction in revenue to AED18.7 billion ($5.1 billion), compared to AED20.5 billion ($5.6 billiothan) in 2019.

Bin Kalban said: “EGA delivered a significantly improved financial performance in 2020 in the most challenging year for the global aluminium industry in decades. We achieved this through product flexibility, a relentless focus on controllable costs and cash generation, and strong ramp-up performance in our new upstream projects despite the additional challenges of Covid-19.”