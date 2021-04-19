UAE’s Strata Manufacturing links up with Japan’s Tokushima Prefecture to produce PPE

As the world largely continues to struggle with coronavirus, Strata Manufacturing, the advanced manufacturing company wholly-owned by Mubadala Investment Company, has strengthened global distribution of its “Made with Pride in the UAE” line of personal protective equipment (PPE) products after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Japanese administrative jurisdiction of Tokushima Prefecture.

The MoU will see Strata establish a stable supply chain of PPE products and supplies, including the supply of N95 masks produced by Strata’s Al Ain facility in partnership with Honeywell, between the UAE and Tokushima Prefecture on the island of Shikoku, home to more than half a million people.

Last September, Strata and Honeywell celebrated the production of the millionth N95 mask from Strata’s Al Ain facility. The collaboration between the two entities has continued to provide critical PPE for the UAE’s frontline health workers while transforming the country into an international exporter of respirator masks to help limit the global spread of Covid-19.

Operated by a combined Honeywell and Strata workforce of 70 production experts, the dedicated PPE manufacturing line is now operating at full capacity and is on track to reach an annual production target of more than 30 million masks.

The MoU, which was signed during a virtual ceremony between Ismail Ali Abdulla, Strata CEO and Kamon Iizumi, Governor of Japan’s Tokushima Prefecture, will also explore the opportunity to supply medical equipment and PPE to municipalities and government-related organisations within other Japanese prefectures.

The two parties will also consider potential opportunities within the technological innovation and Research & Development fields, said a Strata statement on Monday.

“Since the establishment of our N95 production line, Strata, in line with the UAE’s international humanitarian efforts, has endeavoured to support the global fight against the pandemic by providing personal protective equipment where it is needed most,” Abdulla explained.

The MoU, he said, will also facilitate wider collaborations in mutual interests, including technology innovation across numerous industry verticals.

“Strata Manufacturing has established a successful N95 production line in its Al Ain facility, providing N95 masks and other medical supplies to the Middle East, USA, UK and more. Our cooperative agreement with Strata Manufacturing will help build a stable supply chain of PPE products and essential medical supplies for our medical system within Tokushima Prefecture,” said Iizumi.

“The cooperation will also extend its efforts to ensure that other municipalities, government and other related organisations are supplied with medical supplies. The agreement will give hope and peace of mind to medical professionals,” he continued.