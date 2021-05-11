During Eid, become an Arabian Business subscriber

Unlock all of Arabian Business’s content, including video interviews, podcasts, the digital edition of the magazine and the digital edition of Arabian Business Money, our new mid-monthly edition of Arabian Business, focussing on all things financial, as well as exclusive columns from globally renowned writers and thought leaders.

Arabian Business is the fastest growing business and economic news site in the region, and in addition to access to exclusive content, you’ll also receive a limited edition, complimentary Arabian Business branded powerbank when you subscribe.

You’ll also qualify for invitations to our awards, conferences and forums, such as the Arabian Business Money Forum taking place this month.

As a subscriber, this month you will be able to:

Watch our Exclusive video interview with Mikhaila Peterson, who talks health, resilience and her father

Listen to Dr. Gad Saad and Dominic Frisby read aloud their exclusive columns

Register for the Arabian Business Money Forum: Build Your Financial Future, held this month

Exclusively view the footage of April’s Arabian Business Forum: The Future of Work

Ensure you confirm your place at this month’s live Subscriber Only AB Talks with Jon Oringer, the founder of Shutterstock and now co-founder of Pareto Holdings.

For just $33.99, you can access our market-leading blend of news, features, analysis and commentary on the region’s business and economic landscape for a full year – that’s a 40% saving.

To take up this limited offer, go to www.arabianbusiness.com/subscriptions/index.html select All Access – Annual, register your email address if you have not already, enter the Promo Code ABEPB521 and click Apply.

* Offer expires on 20th May 2021