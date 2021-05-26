India’s Vinyl Pipes looks to set up production facility in GCC

India-based Vinyl Pipes, a major supplier of synthetic polymer pipes to countries across the Middle East, is looking to set up a manufacturing facility in the GCC region, its chief executive said.

The move on housing a production facility in the region is part of an aggressive expansion plan being finalised by the Indian company to further enhance its operations and market share in the Middle East and adjoining countries.

“We are targeting to grow our Middle East business by 4-5 times over the next five years. Towards achieving this goal, we are contemplating to set up a plant in the GCC region,” Saumya Jain, managing director of Vinyl Pipes, told Arabian Business.

“With having a strong network of distributorships and partners across the region, we feel like we are a Middle East company. We want to cement this association with the region by setting up a production facility also there,” he added.

Jain said the company currently supplies pipes for 450 to 700 mid-size and major water wells per week in the Middle East.

“We expect this capacity to go up by 30-40 percent in the next few years,” he said.

Vinyl Pipes has been supplying a range of pipes, including well-casing pipes, pressure pipes, column pipes and screen pipes, which have applications in irrigation, sanitation, construction and drainage, to all the GCC countries and also several adjoining markets, since 2011.

The company entered the Moroccan market last month, with a network of 15 outlets, 60 counters and 200 drillers.

Vinyl Pipes currently exports the synthetic polymer pipes – also known as unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) pipes – from its unit at Gandhidham, Gujarat, on the western coast of India.

Jain said that although the company is yet to finalise the implementation plans on the new plant in the GCC, the most likely location would be Oman.

Saumya Jain, managing director of Vinyl Pipes

The manufacturing facility is also expected to be set up as a joint venture with a local partner.

“Oman will be an important strategic location from our business perspective. Besides, we also have a serious offer from one of our partners from that country,” Jain revealed.

Vinyl Pipes’ ambitious expansion plans in the Middle East region comes amidst a faster market switch in favour of uPVC pipes from stainless steel pipes in several countries including Saudi Arabia, Oman and Yemen.

“There has been an increased awareness in many of the Middle East countries that the commonly used galvanised iron and stainless steel pipes rust over a few years, leading to water pollution.

“This is leading to a major churn in these markets in favour of uPVC pipes which are more environment-friendly, long lasting, low maintenance, cost effective and will give clean water for over 50 years without adding to groundwater pollution,” Jain said.

Jain said the company’s expansion plans, including setting up production facilities, was based on these new dynamics in the marketplace in the Middle East.

“Currently, the Middle East market accounts for about 18 percent and the GCC accounts for about 22-23 percent of our company’s total business revenues. We are hopeful of increasing the share of the Middle East business to about 30-35 percent over the next five years,” Jain said.

He added that, post pandemic, countries in the GCC and Middle East are focusing on being self-reliant on many fronts and agriculture and irrigation are two important areas of these plans.

“Though construction activities have slightly slowed down due to the pandemic, we expect the demand from agriculture, irrigation and drinking water projects to see a major jump in the coming years,” Jain said.