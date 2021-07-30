UAE firm plans one of the world’s largest carpet factories in Dubai

Standard Carpets, the region’s largest producer and exporter of broadloom carpets, carpet tiles and artificial grass, has broken ground on a new manufacturing plant in Dubai Industrial City.

The company said the facility will become one of the world’s largest carpet factories and the region’s biggest upon completion in 2023.

Covering a total land area of more than 3 million sq ft, the factory will allow Standard Carpets to increase production capacity by 40 percent and produce an additional 400 tonnes of yarn per month in first phase of the development.

The company added that it will boost Operation 300bn (pictured below), promote high-quality Made in UAE products, enhance Dubai’s position as a global manufacturing hub and contribute to GDP growth.

Abdulla Belhoul, chief commercial officer of Dubai Holding Asset Management, said: “Increasing the contribution manufacturing makes to the UAE’s GDP is a national priority set by the vision of our leaders for economic growth and diversification.

“This expansion will boost industrial activities in the country and cement Dubai’s position as a global trade hub.

“Global trust and confidence in high-quality UAE products continue to grow quickly as local production and exports expand empowered by our ease of doing business, advanced infrastructure, logistics network, availability of raw and packaging materials, as well as access to specialised talent. It has allowed Standard Carpets to trade with over 60 countries,” he added.

Saud Abu Al-Shawareb, managing director of Dubai Industrial City, said: “The UAE’s manufacturing industry has expanded rapidly in recent years to become a key driver of the country’s knowledge and innovation-based economy… As the first carpet producer in the country, we are pleased to see a company with such heritage build another large-scale factory in our business district.”

Gulu Waney, chairman, Standard Carpets, added: “We have enjoyed tremendous growth since establishing the region’s largest carpet factory in Dubai Industrial City in 2014… Breaking ground on our state-of-the-art expansion is another exciting milestone that demonstrates our long-term commitment to Dubai and our unwavering confidence in the UAE’s vision for the future.”

With more than 750 companies and hundreds of advanced factories employing fourth industrial revolution technologies, Dubai Industrial City is a strategic driver of the UAE’s vision to expand the industrial sector and enhance its role in stimulating economic growth.