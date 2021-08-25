Saudi industrial sector creates nearly 3,000 jobs amid record investment levels

Nearly 3,000 new jobs were created in Saudi Arabia’s growing industrial sector during July as investments topped SR50 billion ($13.3 billion) for the first time, according to official figures.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources on Wednesday announced issuing new 48 industrial licences last month, led by factories of foodstuffs and non-metallic minerals.

In the same month, 78 factories started production with an annual growth rate of 144 percent compared with the same month in 2020.

A report issued by the National Industrial Information Centre showed that the industrial sector in Saudi Arabia attracted investments of more than SR50 billion, the highest rate registered in a single month.

The sector created 2,931 jobs, including 1,101 jobs for Saudis, the report showed.

It also revealed that the total number of industrial facilities in the kingdom stood at 10,166 by the end of July, where non-metallic mineral factories accounted for the highest share with more than 2,000 factories.

The total investment in all factories exceeded SR1.3 trillion, the report noted.

The figures follow Saudi Arabia’s launch of a major new trade initiative earlier this year aimed at pushing homegrown products to both domestic and international markets.

The Made in Saudi campaign aims to support national products and services at local and international levels.

The Made in Saudi program is a main driver to realise the economic goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 that aims at diversifying income resources of the national economy.