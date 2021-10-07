Why Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate is set to fall further from 10-year low

The unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia, which fell to decade lows during the second quarter of this year, are set to drop further over the next few months, according to analysts.

Jadwa Investment said the decline in unemployment so far this year – down to 11.3 percent in Q2, the lowest since 2011 – reflects the broader recovery seen in the Saudi economy as a whole.

“As such, with the economic recovery still proceeding, and further growth expected, we see unemployment rates dropping in H2 2021 and in 2022 as well,” Jadwa said in a research note.

The decrease in the jobless figure signals progress for the Crown Prince in creating enough jobs for a youthful population.

The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) said the decline was largely a result of a drop in male unemployment, which was down to 6.1 percent in Q2 versus 7.2 percent in the previous quarter.

While total labour force participation declined slightly to 49.4 in Q2, Jadwa noted higher participation among the youth (20-24 years old), likely a result of graduates entering the labour market at the end of the university academic year.

Jadwa added that the number of expatriates in the labour market declined by 177,000 quarter-on-quarter in Q2, with construction seeing the largest number of expat departures.

Job creation is a major consideration for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (pictured above) as he reshapes an economy dependent on exporting oil and importing foreign labour.

The global coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the scale of the problem, pushing citizen unemployment up to 15.4 percent during the kingdom’s lockdown last year.

Officials have restricted a slew of professions to Saudis only and increased fees for businesses that hire foreign workers – part of a broader effort to replace employees from Asia, Africa and other parts of the Arab world with citizens.

Prince Mohammed is also revamping regulations to try to boost entrepreneurship and attract more foreign investment, hoping both will eventually create more jobs for Saudis.

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority launched a new initiative aimed at encouraging Saudi nationals to take jobs in the kingdom’s booming tourism industry.

Chairman Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Al-Sheikh launched the Makers of Happiness initiative which seeks to qualify and train young Saudi talents to fill specialised jobs in the sector.

The initiative will support more than 100,000 young Saudis to work in the entertainment sector in the Kingdom including crowd management, the management of entertainment centres and organising and marketing events.