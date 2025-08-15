Saudi Arabia launches easier online permit process for controlled drugs

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has outlined the procedures for obtaining a clearance permit for controlled drugs containing narcotics and psychotropic substances in the possession of travellers arriving in or departing from Saudi Arabia .

This reinforces SFDA’s commitment to facilitating patients’ travel and ensuring a smoother journey while maintaining safety standards.

SFDA confirms that all information related to controlled drug permits is available through its Controlled Drug System (CDS).

Saudi drugs rules

Travellers can now easily apply for a permit through the CDS platform by creating a personal account, submitting an electronic clearance permit request with the patient’s details and trip information, and uploading supporting documents like a prescription, medical report, and proof of identity.

Travellers can also add multiple medications by providing accurate details, including the trade name, active ingredient, drug concentration, and quantity or pack size.

Applicants must include documents that prove the medical need for the medication, whether it is for the traveller or another patient.

Travellers can also track the status of the application, which is clearly classified as:

Submitted

Completed

Rejected

Incomplete

This guideline highlights SFDA’s role in regulating the entry and exit of controlled drugs, protecting patient rights, and preventing misuse.

It provides a convenient and secure way for traveling patients to get the clearances they need, allowing them to submit requests at any time and from any location, which eliminates the need for additional procedures.