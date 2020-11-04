How ‘conservative’ Saudi Arabia is driving the women’s golf game forward

While male-only membership golf clubs still exist around the world, the conservative kingdom of Saudi Arabia is driving ahead with plans to open up the sport to the country’s female audience.

Burning Tree Club in Bethesda, Maryland, US, has been played by numerous presidents, foreign dignitaries, high-ranking executive officials, members of Congress and military leaders – but no female members. Garden City Golf Club in New York has previously hosted the US Open, but remains male-only.

A number of top Scottish golf clubs, including the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, Royal Troon, Royal Aberdeen, Panmure Golf Club, Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society and the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers have only recently opened their doors to women members in the past few years.

However, Golf Saudi recently announced a world-first initiative to offer free golf to women across the kingdom. The innovative Ladies First Club will offer a complimentary membership inclusive of golf lessons, driving range access and full 18-hole rounds on three different courses – Riyadh Golf Club, Dirab Golf Club or King Abdullah Economic City’s (KAEC) Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, depending on their location. It will be open to all Saudi women, with initial membership capped at 1,000 registrants.

Majed Al Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, told Arabian Business: “For us, we want to give equal opportunity. This is driven by the Crown Prince’s Vision 2030 and we see the opportunity that’s going to happen, not only in sports, but economically, socially and in all the different levels. We can see it and we can feel it now from the rest of the world, that it’s happening.”

Majed Al Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation

The initiative will be launched at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International tournament (November 12-15), which is presented by the Public Investment Fund and is the kingdom’s maiden women’s golf tournament with a prize pot of $1 million.

Al Sorour said: “We thought this is a good opportunity for women, especially in that sport, as we looked at the rest of the tournaments and they were really not paid as well, so we thought we need to put together a good prize fund for our ladies to compete for.”

Players already confirmed include Major-winning Georgia Hall, Solheim Cup hero and former LET Order of Merit winner Charley Hull, Wales’ Amy Boulden, and Camilla Lennarth of Sweden.

Dubbed Saudi’s ‘women’s week of golf’, the event will be followed by the debut of the Saudi Ladies Team International – a first of its kind tournament (November 17-19) that will see 36 team captains recruit their players using a live ‘NFL-style’ draft system, before competing for a share of $500,000 prize money.

The team contest will be the first ever points-earning Ladies European Tour event where professionals play alongside amateur golfers with team and individual scoring running concurrently.

Al Sorour said: “This is really really huge. I cannot stress the importance of this tournament from our standpoint. Not only from a sports standpoint, but equity and equality.

King Abdullah Economic City’s (KAEC) Royal Greens Golf & Country Club

“I am a man with five sisters and I have a daughter and a mother. It’s really good to have something like this to have more opportunities for our women and understand that sport is not limited to men and golf is one of the most beautiful sports. It’s a really good opportunity to have this in Saudi Arabia.”

He said he hoped it could signal more women’s events across the country.

He added: “This is something that we always wanted to do. Saudi Arabia is just an open country. It’s always been probably recognised as unopen, but we are open to the world; we are open to competition and we are doing all we can do from an equity and equality standpoint.”

In five years since his father became king, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has rolled out an economic overhaul and dismantled social restrictions, ending a ban on women driving and defanging the infamous religious police.

Last year the kingdom relaxed its strict guardianship system, which rendered women legal dependents of a male relative throughout their lives – typically a father or husband, but sometimes a brother or son while Saudi sports authorities launched a women’s football league in February this year.