Trials underway to bring back fans to top sports events in Dubai

Dubai Sports Council has revealed it is in talks with organisers and sports federations to discuss the possibility of the return of fans to events being planned to be held in stadiums across the city.

The authority said it has obtained permission from the Dubai Executive Council and the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management for the return of spectators in a limited format.

A maximum of 30 percent of capacity is now allowed in the emirate, with the council holding trials in a number of events, including boxing, golf, cricket, basketball, polo, the Red Bull Car Park Drift, and body building.

“Work is underway to prepare for the return of spectators in the upcoming sports tournaments organised by Dubai Sports Council or overseeing their organisation,” it said in a statement.

The move follows the hosting of the Indian Premier League – the franchisee-based professional Twenty-20 league – which saw some of the world’s biggest cricket stars play 56 matches in the UAE behind closed doors between September 18 and November 10.

Dubai Sports Council also said the UAE is playing host to seven Asian football teams who are holding camps in the country as they prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the Asian Cup 2023, as well as an Israeli-American cycling expedition.

In the coming days, many English, German and Chinese football teams will arrive in the UAE for their winter training camp, it added.

Dubai is also preparing to host more athletes and teams during the coming period as part of their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which will be held in the summer of next year, after it was postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dubai Sports Council said it is in contact with a number of sports federations and National Olympic Committees of a number of countries wishing to set up training camps in Dubai for their athletes.

It added that it will provide all the necessary facilities for the camps, including entry visas and training in advanced sports facilities in Dubai.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Sports Council, said the authority will continue working on the development of the sports sector by launching new initiates.

Part of the strategy will include welcoming more international teams wishing to set up their training camps in Dubai or looking to compete in tournaments in Dubai. Already, many of the top teams from the English Premier League and Spain’s La Liga are regular visitors to the emirate.

The number of events organised during the Covid-19 pandemic in Dubai reached 90, 10 of which were international and 80 local. The number of upcoming events scheduled for November and December is 85, 13 of which are international and 72 local.

The main sports events taking place in Dubai during the November and December are the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic women’s golf championship, the ICE Warrior Challenge, the final stages of Indian Premier League (IPL), Al Marmoom Dune Run, Garmin Quest Race in Hatta, the DP World Tour Championship, and the Dubai International Sports Conference.