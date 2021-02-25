UFC Gym fighting back against coronavirus pandemic with Middle East expansion plans

UFC Gym Middle East is looking to capitalise on the increasing popularity of the sport across the region with an ambitious expansion programme, starting with the opening of its first branch in Abu Dhabi next month.

Founded in 2016, UFC Gym Middle East is an extension of premium global sports brand and premier MMA organisation, UFC, and already operates franchises across the Middle East and North Africa, with two franchises in Dubai, one in Bahrain, four in Egypt and one in Oman.

Wissam Abi Nader, UFC Gym director, Middle East franchising, told Arabian Business the Abu Dhabi gym will be followed by more openings in Kuwait (a 4,500-square-metre facility) and Qatar, which are scheduled for between March and August, another gym in Egypt and the launch of 28 branches in Saudi Arabia over the next 10 years.

“The demand on UFC as a brand is increasing,” Abi Nader said. “As other gyms are closing their doors, we are opening. Now everyone wants to grab the UFC brand. We are growing really fast and, hopefully after this pandemic, when everything gets back to normal, of course people are going to get back to training, they’ll want to get healthier, boost their immune system to fight the diseases.”

Situated on Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, the 1,600-square-metre inaugural Abu Dhabi branch will offer numerous training areas, including strength equipment and cardio area, battle ropes, agility ladders, and large mat areas specifically designed for Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and other martial arts training for both youth and adults.

“As a gym we are here to create a community with people who love MMA and our mission is to empower the fighting spirit in the members and our mantra is to train different. We offer values, we are fun, we inspire, we teach discipline, humbleness, teamwork,” Abi Nader said.

“But we have programmes for anyone, our customers are kids, families, it’s not just set for UFC fighters.”

Earlier this year UFC legendary figure Conor McGregor trained in the gym’s Business Bay and JBR branches before heading to Abu Dhabi for UFC 257 and his rematch with Dustin Poirier, which ultimately ended in defeat for the Irishman.

“We have a lot of fighters, especially now that Abu Dhabi has become the capital of MMA worldwide. It’s attracting everyone and I think we’re going to be hosting more fighters in our gyms in the future,” said Abi Nader.

UFC 257 was the third time that Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island was chosen as the host for the fighting showcase after previously proving pandemic-proof with the area successfully transformed into a giant ‘safe zone’ for its ‘Fight Island’ series – UFC 251 saw the most pay-per-view buys for a UFC event in 2020, with 1.3 million.

While the second instalment saw Khabib Nurmagomedov cement himself as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters the MMA has ever known. And UFC chief Dana White has previously labelled Fight Island the ‘new fight capital’.

Asked why now was the right time to embark on such an ambitious period of growth, Abi Nader said: “We have the capacity to do it so I think it’s a great opportunity to prepare for it now, for after the pandemic situation and to grab that opportunity, especially as the UFC brand is increasing really fast, the awareness of the brand is way higher than before.”