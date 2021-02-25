Mental agility is key to success on the race track

Ahead of the opening of the 2021 Formula E season in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah this weekend, reigning FIA Formula E Drivers’ champion Antonio Felix da Costa has revealed that mental wellness is an integral part of his training.

The Portuguese professional race car driver told Arabian Business that he works with a mental coach throughout the year as it is important for him to “have stability and be in a good place regardless if we are racing or not.”

“To get in a winning mind set, it’s all about surrounding yourself with the right people. We are an adaptable species in the end of the day, and we get impacted by the people around us, both in good and bad ways,” said da Costa.

“It’s not like an on-and-off button, it’s a mentality and a way of living and working and it’s much easier to achieve that by being in that environment,” he continued.

Da Costa was crowned champion of the electric racing series last year following the finale in Berlin Tempelhof Airport Circuit just over six months ago.

A lot of the lessons da Costa uses to maintain focus during the high speed races can be applied to those of us in the business world.

“Having a solid foundation is absolutely key both in racing, for focus and for business. If you have that, it’s easier for the rest to take different directions and it’s easier to deal with setbacks or surprises,” da Costa explained.

Formula E champion Antonio Felix da Costa. Image: Getty Images

“For me, it’s easy to keep focus during the race if we have done all of our prep-work. Then I know that I don’t have to worry about anything else than just racing and being in the moment,” he continued.

Saudi Arabia will be hosting a double header or two rounds of the Formula E race, on Friday and Saturday, with the races set to take place at night, for the first time ever.