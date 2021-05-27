Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed elected to Board of Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee

Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud has been elected to the Board of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) at the general assembly meeting.

The recent elections saw Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud re-elected as President of the SAOC.

Prince Khaled, who also serves as President of Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), was appointed to the SAOC board along with other contemporaries and influential decision-makers. He was installed as Sports for All Federation President for the next four years.

“Serving Saudi as the SFA has been a privilege, and I am proud to now build on that honor by serving the country as part of the esteemed Board of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee,” said Prince Khaled.

During the SAOC general assembly, the SFA was awarded for its Sports Promotion and Development activities.

The award pays homage to SFA’s work in engaging the community to promote a healthier and more active Saudi Arabia, and for introducing and promoting a health-first mindset nationally.