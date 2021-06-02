Gamers Without Borders to combat coronavirus with $10m charity prize fund

Gamers Without Borders, organised by Saudi Esports Federation and European e-sports giants ESL, will raise $10 million to combat coronavirus, for the second year in a row.

Held under the theme ‘No One Left Behind’, the online festival’s charity prize-fund will once again be fought over in Gamers Without Borders six-week elite series.

Gamers will compete on titles including Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite, Rocket League, PUBG MOBILE and CS:GO. The games will be broadcasted live in seven languages and all shares of the charity cash won will go directly towards vaccine distribution in the world’s poorest countries.

“We truly believe in the power of gaming and e-sports. We know what gamers can do when they unite behind a cause – and there is no bigger global cause than fighting this virus. It is important to understand that even with vaccines rolling out in developed nations, millions of others face the possibility of not being vaccinated for months or maybe years,” said His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation.

“Our mission is ‘No One Left Behind’. We want to connect, inspire and entertain the international gaming community to ensure we leave no one behind in supporting the world’s ongoing recovery from Covid-19. We will be bringing the biggest names, elite teams, epic titles, and brand-new gaming experiences to excite fans across the globe,” he continued.

The esports festivals will commence on June 7 with the community tournaments designed for players of all abilities.

In its debut last year, Gamers Without Borders attracted 460,000 gamers from 141 countries to over 200,000 community matches, and a streaming audience of more than 14 million to its elite series action.

“Gamers Without Borders is a virtual festival for all – an open invitation to show that no matter your background or nationality, gaming and esports truly transcends borders as a positive force for good,” said Bandar bin Sultan.

UNICEF return as one of Gamers Without Borders partner charities for this summer’s festival.

Carla Haddad Mardini, Director of UNICEF’s Division for Private Fundraising and Partnerships, said: “UNICEF is leading the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation ever undertaken in delivering two billion Covid-19 vaccines by the end of the year.

“We are grateful to the winners of the first Gamers Without Borders edition last year who donated their prize money to help us continue to accelerate and respond to Covid-19 immediate needs. We would be delighted if this year’s winners would also donate to UNICEF to help us get Covid-19 vaccines to those that need them most.”

As well as near-constant gaming action across its nine weeks, Gamers Without Borders is this year elevating its accompanying entertainment schedule, with everything from magazine-style review and analysis streams, to talk shows, live comedy and even live concerts.

After hosting the likes of Snoop Dogg, Liam Payne, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dele Alli and Paulo Dybala in 2020, gamers can expect this summer’s event to continue with similar A-list appearances, with virtual fan meet-and-greets lined-up too.