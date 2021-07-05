Why the Middle East is in the driving seat for future of Formula One

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton may have taken the chequered flag for the joint-record seventh time to clinch last year’s Formula One Championship, which had more twists and turns than the Monaco Grand Prix, but the Middle East was one of the big winners from a campaign that was severely disrupted by the Covid pandemic, according to Ben Pincus, director of commercial partnerships at Formula One.

Like most sports the world over, Formula One was impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, with the opening leg of the season in Melbourne, Australia, in March, called off just days before the race was scheduled to start.

Pincus told Arabian Business: “Our then CEO and chairman (Chase Carey) was on a plane flying from Vietnam to Melbourne. It was a seven or eight hour flight. I think it was probably the Thursday before the race, maybe the Wednesday before the race.

“I don’t think we really realised quite what was going to happen from the beginning of that flight to the end of that flight. And I actually distinctly remember that period of time, where he wasn’t accessible and the whole world changed.

“Chase flew in on the Thursday, maybe, went to his hotel, showered and changed and went almost straight into a press conference to announce shutting down the event. And the fans were already in, we were already sort of halfway there. And he was literally front of house, giving the reasons, explaining the situation.”

However, while other sports fell by the wayside – the Wimbledon tennis championship, golf’s Open Championship and cycling’s Tour de France to name only three of the relative big-hitters – F1 launched an ambitious, albeit delayed, season.

“I think pretty soon after that (Australian GP cancellation), Chase made it very clear to us pretty much from when he got back, it would have been a couple of days later, that the ambition was to deliver a minimum of 17 races, and probably a maximum of 18 – and he never budged from that,” said Pincus.

“Looking back on it, we had the advantage that we could, not necessarily choose where we went, but we could prioritise certain countries. We could shift the schedule around to go to countries which were least less problematic than other countries,” he added.

That level of flexibility saw the return of Portimao, Nurburgring and Turkey to the circuit, while Mugello hosted its first ever F1 grand prix, with forced cancellations including Australia, China, Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Canada, France, Japan, Singapore, the US, Mexico and Brazil.

The revised schedule also saw the season finale in the Middle East extended, with two races in Bahrain for the first time ever followed by the traditional close in Abu Dhabi.

Pincus said: “I can say from a personal experience that the region’s ability to pivot and get itself sort of Covid ready, if there is such a thing, was extraordinary. And frankly, that’s what enabled us to do what we did in the region.”

Despite the fact that the revised 2020 season had four fewer races than 2019, Formula 1 maintained a strong audience position with average audience per grand prix in 2020 at 87.4m – the second race at Bahrain’s outer track in November drew a television audience of some 98.1 million.

And the region’s presence in the sport is set to be strengthened further with the inaugural Saudi Arabia Grand Prix set to take place on a street circuit in Jeddah on the first weekend in December.

Pincus said: “Honestly, it’s super exciting. As a country it’s a really well balanced country with huge ambitions and hosting us is part of that ambition. And helping to open up the kingdom, in the same way I guess we did when we started in Abu Dhabi and in a similar way to what we’ve done with Bahrain, it’s really exciting to be a part of that journey, both from a business perspective, from a cultural perspective and from a social perspective. It’s really exciting.”

Last year Formula 1 announced a new long-term global sponsorship deal with energy giant Saudi Aramco, who became F1’s sixth global partner alongside DHL, Emirates, Heineken, Pirelli and Rolex.

And Pincus is hoping, by the time the drivers take the grid on December 5, there will be a level of support there to cheer them on, after Covid-related restrictions have prevented fans from attending en masse.

Recalling how, as a season finale, Abu Dhabi has witnessed huge numbers when the drivers’ championship has gone down to the wire, including an audience of 136.2m in 2010 (Vettel, Webber, Hamilton and Alonso all in contention) and 104.8m in 2016 (Hamilton v Rosberg), he said: “When you’re actually on site, and you’re looking at a full grandstand, it makes you realise why you do it. It sort of weirdly completes the circle and you don’t realise to an extent what you’re missing until you, one, lose it, and, more importantly, you see it come back.

“That was certainly my experience. I think Bahrain, we had a limited grandstand and I do remember consciously thinking, isn’t it great to see the purpose of all our efforts?”