Review: Topgolf Dubai teeing off entertainment for all

They say many-a-deal has been brokered over 18 holes on a golf course, but at Topgolf Dubai it’s more about having fun than discussing the latest financials.

Since opening in December last year the venue, located in Emirates Hills next to Emirates Golf Club, has created quite the stir, quickly becoming a valuable addition to the city’s entertainment scene.

And it’s easy to see why.

Think about a traditional golf driving range, combined with ten-pin bowling, mixed a little bit with darts or archery and you’re almost on the right line.

The 96 individual bays are climate controlled, affording stunning views of Dubai Marina.

Built over three floors, there are 96 individual climate-controlled bays where up to six people in each bay can launch golf balls towards the stunning vista of Dubai Marina.

But the best thing about Topgolf is you don’t have to be a golfer – in fact you don’t even need to have picked up a club before in your life. A quick look along the line of bays reveals adults, kids, men, women, couples, individuals, friends and families all enjoying their turn.

Both gents and ladies clubs are provided, as is an unlimited provision of golf balls, each micro-chipped to keep track of every shot.

This is where it gets interesting. Choose from a wide variety of games, based on skill levels from novice up to expert and then it’s target practice, with each shot relayed back to screens in the bay (there are 300 across the 60,000 sqft venue), showing speed, accuracy and distance of each ball. Based on this, points are awarded and what might start off as friendly rivalry can soon develop into serious competition.

And there’s nobody there to say ‘Quiet Please’ – the music is pumping all day long.

If like me, your golf is way below par, then you can opt to sit back and relax with a drink or enjoy an array of dishes from the extensive menu.

This is a great way to let off some steam, celebrate a birthday or special occasion or even as a team-bonding exercise for businesses, with staff on hand to address your every need.

The Bunker on the lower ground floor offers up a nine-hole crazy golf course.

Once the driver is put away, swap it for the putter and take on The Bunker on the lower ground floor, nine holes of crazy golf with more fun for all ages.

There is also The Yard, a sports bar featuring live music, sports, daily happy hours and an outdoor terrace; and The Loft on the top floor.

Topgolf Dubai has launched its one-month Summer Pass for guests to enjoy unlimited gameplay seven days a week. The pass is also inclusive of priority bay access on every single visit, free lifetime memberships for any accompanied guests, ten percent discount on F&B and retail, and AED1,000 in credit for a hole-in-one prize.