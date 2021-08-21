How Bahrain is helping Saudi Arabia get ready for F1 debut

Saudi Arabia is leaning on the Formula 1 experience of its neighbours Bahrain as it prepares to host its first grand prix race later this year.

The Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) has announced that it has called on the expertise of a team of specialist Bahraini marshals, who have been overseeing their own F1 race for the past 17 years, to help start the initial training phase for the Saudi race.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place on the newly built Jeddah Corniche Circuit – soon to be the fastest and longest street circuit in the world – on the weekend of December 3–5.

Scheduled to take place this weekend, the initial training phase will see the core Saudi team engage in its first serious training session.

Consisting of 12 Bahraini instructors and 28 Saudi nationals, senior marshals will be provided with the necessary practical and theoretical knowledge and applied training required to capably carry out their duties when the pinnacle of motorsport arrives in Jeddah.

In total, the Saudi Grand Prix will form a team of 1,300 marshals including 417 experienced Bahraini marshals while the rest will be made up of Saudi volunteers.

Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al Faisal, chairman of the SAMF, called on all Saudi nationals and residents to volunteer to become a marshal, saying: “The start of our Marshal Training Programme sees us reach another key milestone… This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play your part in our kingdom’s sporting history.”

Featuring no less than 27 corners, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit stretches 6.175km in length, making it the second longest circuit on the current F1 calendar behind the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

The race will take place at night under the lights.