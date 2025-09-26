Saudi rent freeze, $17.5bn Riyadh sales, foreign ownership rules, startups surge – 10 key KSA stories this week

Saudi Arabia saw a week of sweeping developments across real estate, finance, tourism, infrastructure, and global investment.

Riyadh froze rent increases for five years, property sales soared, and the Tadawul recorded its biggest surge in half a decade.

Tourism momentum accelerated with NEOM’s Magna, airport rankings, and new transport links, while startups, tax compliance, and SME growth shaped the business landscape. Meanwhile, global attention turned to Saudi sport and investment, with Roshn Saudi League media deals and preparations for the FII9 conference in Riyadh.

Catch up on 10 of the best stories this week from Saudi Arabia, as selected by Arabian Business editors.

Riyadh’s Grade A offices near full occupancy, residential deals soar, and hospitality sees 48 percent surge in international visitors to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia freezes rent increases in Riyadh for 5 years

Saudi Arabia has implemented a five-year rent freeze across Riyadh’s residential and commercial properties through a royal decree that took effect on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

The Council of Ministers approved the measures following directives from Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who had ordered reforms to tackle rent increases in the capital, the Saudi Gazette reported.

The regulations prohibit any increase in rental values for properties within Riyadh’s urban boundary for five years, covering both existing and new contracts. The Real Estate General Authority can extend this framework to other cities and governorates with approval from the Council of Economic and Development Affairs.

Riyadh property sales jump 63% to $17.5bn; Jeddah up 34% in Saudi real estate surge

Residential property sales values in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, surged 63 per cent year-on-year to SR65.7bn ($17.5bn) in H1 2025, according to new research by Cavendish Maxwell.

The city recorded 35,600 transactions, up 10 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.

In Jeddah, sales values between January and June reached SR18.3bn ($4.9bn), a 34 per cent increase year-on-year. Transaction volumes rose by 25 per cent to 15,200 during the first half of the year.

Markets soar as reports suggest foreign ownership caps could be lifted



Saudi Arabia may scrap foreign ownership limit rules; markets see 5-year surge

Saudi Arabia is weighing a major shift in foreign ownership rules that could scrap current limits on listed firms.

Markets reacted strongly, with the Tadawul All-Share Index surging more than 5 per cent, its biggest gain in five years. The Kingdom’s Tadawul All-Share Index saw $3.86bn of trades on Wednesday, a near 200 per cent increase on the 90-day average.

It comes after a Bloomberg report stated Saudi Arabia is looking at easing the limits on foreign ownership of listed companies. Reports this week said the Capital Market Authority is looking at scrapping rules limiting the foreign ownership of listed companies. The CMA is said to be considering allowing foreign investors to own a majority share in a listed company, overruling current limits of a maximum 49 per cent.

Magna in Saudi Arabia’s NEOM will span 120km along the Gulf of Aqaba, with 12 luxury resorts and futuristic hotels redefining sustainable tourism

Saudi Arabia tourism boom: Inside NEOM’s Magna with 12 futuristic resorts, record hotels and luxury communities

Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector has been transformed, with massive megaprojects, major events and a global marketing push to attract visitors and investors.

None more so than the concept destination Magna, announced by NEOM. The 120km project on Saudi Arabia’s West Coast will be developed with a core focus on cutting-edge technology, world-class architecture, and ultra-modern amenities that seamlessly merge with nature.

From hollowed out mountain hotels and private golf resorts to bespoke wellness retreats and luxury eco-resorts they are among the most stylish and anticipated tourism resorts in the Kingdom. Arabian Business takes a closer look at the 12 destinations shaping one of the world’s most futuristic coastal developments.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia airport rankings: Riyadh, Dammam, Abha, Qaisumah and Al-Baha lead in GACA report

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has published its monthly performance report for Saudi Arabia’s international and domestic airports for August 2025.

The report forms part of GACA’s strategy to improve service quality and enhance passenger experience, with performance measured against 11 key criteria.

In the category of international airports handling more than 15m passengers annually, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh ranked first with a compliance rate of 82 per cent, followed by King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah with 73 per cent.

Saudi Arabia to build Qiddiya high-speed rail linking Riyadh airport, KAFD and Qiddiya City in under 30 minutes as part of Vision 2030 transport plans

Saudi Arabia to build Qiddiya high-speed rail linking key Riyadh hubs within 30 minutes

Saudi Arabia is building a high-speed rail linking Riyadh airport, KAFD and Qiddiya City, with registration for partners and investors now open.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), working with the National Centre for Privatization and PPP (NCP) and Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), has opened registration for the Expression of Interest (EOI) stage of the Qiddiya High-Speed Rail Project.

The first phase of the scheme will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model and is positioned as a major component of Riyadh’s future transport network. The high-speed rail line will connect King Salman International Airport, the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), and Qiddiya City within 30 minutes, with trains capable of reaching speeds of up to 250kmph.

Saudi startups raise $862m as 80,000 new SMEs launched in Q2 2025

Saudi Arabia issued more than 80,000 new SME commercial records in the second quarter of 2025, bringing the total number of active records in the Kingdom to 1.7m, according to the latest SME Monitor report published by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at).

The report highlighted key sector developments, with e-commerce records reaching 39,366.

Youth owned 38 per cent of total SME records, while women owned 47 per cent, underlining their growing leadership role in entrepreneurship.

Saudi Arabia issues VAT warning as businesses face hefty fines

Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has called on VAT-registered businesses with annual supplies exceeding SR40m ($10.7m) to submit their August tax returns by September 30.

The authority urged companies to file early through its website or mobile app to avoid penalties ranging from 5 per cent to 25 per cent of the VAT due.

ZATCA encouraged businesses to expedite filing through its official website or the ‘ZATCA’ smartphone application.

Roshn Saudi League inks global broadcast deals with ESPN, Fox, DAZN and YouTube, expanding coverage to more than 180 territories for the 2025-26 season

Roshn Saudi League secures media deals to broadcast in over 180 territories

The Roshn Saudi League (RSL) has unveiled a series of landmark strategic media agreements with leading global broadcasters, ensuring unprecedented international coverage for the 2025-26 season.

Matches will now be broadcast in more than 180 territories via a network of 37 broadcasters, including ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, and YouTube.

The agreements reflect accelerating global interest in the Saudi Pro League and aim to elevate its position among the most watched football competitions worldwide.

Saudi Arabia’s FII9 in Riyadh will gather 15 world leaders, more than 600 speakers and top CEOs this October to debate investment, innovation, and global growth

Saudi Arabia’s FII9 in Riyadh to host 15 world leaders, over 600 speakers and top CEOs

Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has announced the program and speaker lineup for its flagship FII9 Conference, scheduled for October 27–30, 2025, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre (KAICC) in Riyadh.

Held under the theme “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth,” the event will convene more than 15 heads of state, global leaders, change makers and visionary investors.

The focus will be on addressing the paradoxes shaping the future, including progress versus consequences, innovation versus constraints, and fragmentation versus connectivity. With over 600 speakers participating in more than 230 sessions, FII9 reaffirms its role as a global platform for investment, ideas and impact.