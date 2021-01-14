Abu Dhabi is ‘bold new frontier for ultra-low fare travel’, says Wizz Air founder

The launch of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi on Thursday recognises the emirate as a “bold new frontier for ultra-low fare travel in the region”, according to the company’s chairman.

Jozsef Varadi, one of the founders of Wizz Air Holdings who established the company in Europe in 2003, arrived in Abu Dhabi on the eve of its inaugural flight to Athens, Greece.

Varadi said: “The launch of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi recognises Abu Dhabi as a bold new frontier for ultra-low fare travel in the region. We most welcome the opportunity to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s efforts to provide a new segment of travel in the UAE in line with its socio-economic vision.

“We are looking forward to working in strategic partnership with our stakeholders in Abu Dhabi for the benefits of the country by opening up new travel options for residents and tourists.”

The airline recently confirmed Athens as its inaugural destination, with flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport commencing Friday followed by flights to Thessaloniki, starting on February 4.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint venture established between ADQ and Wizz Air Holdings, initially announced a route network that includes Athens, Thessaloniki, Alexandria, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yerevan. Further destinations will be launched over the coming months.

With a fleet composed of four Airbus A321neo aircraft, the airline said it has introduced a new era of sanitised travel across its network, with enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Wizz Air Holdings is the largest low-cost airline in central and eastern Europe and operates a fleet of 136 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.