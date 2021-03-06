Chinese, Israeli investors targeted in bid to boost GCC real estate investment

Special virtual investor summits have been organised in a bid promote real estate markets in the Gulf ahead of Cityscape Global 2021, which will be part of Expo 2020 Dubai in November.

The virtual series has been designed to engage investors from four key regions currently investing in the GCC, according to Cityscape Global organiser Informa Markets.

They will focus on Emirati investors on May 25, Saudi investors (June 15), Israeli investors (September 7) and Chinese investors (September 21) and will pinpoint real estate opportunities and legislation guidance across the region.

Informa Markets has unveiled a new hybrid format for the property show including the investor summits, online seminars and digital networking in the months before and after the 20th edition of the live event at Dubai Exhibition Centre from November 7-11.

The show’s shift to a hybrid model follows a report that showed nearly three-quarters of real estate stakeholders anticipate a recovery for the MENA region’s property industry within one to two years.

Chris Speller, group director of Cityscape, Informa Markets, said: “Our new hybrid model has been specifically designed to bring the real estate ecosystem online, allowing meaningful conversations between developers, potential investors and a B2B audience from an expanded international audience.

“While a huge focal point is the live event in the heart of the Expo 2020 site, utilising digital tools – both in the lead up to and following the event – will help create a compelling hybrid experience with effective networking for all participants over a longer period of time, across a global audience.”

As part of the new hybrid model, a month-long digital networking and seminar platform hosted prior, during and post-event will enable exhibitors and visitors to search for and identify new leads and contacts globally based on their investment interests, Speller added.

Cityscape participants will be able to use AI-powered tech to link with government bodies, potential buyers, investors, industry suppliers such as architects, designer and financial services as well as new partners ahead of the live event.

Speller said: “No other real estate event in the world will offer you more B2B and B2C networking opportunities than Cityscape Global in 2021… we aim to connect the entire real estate universe to network, discuss to develop new partnerships, do business and sell.”

He added that the live event will be held in adherence with Informa AllSecure, an enhanced health and safety standard to adhere to rules surrounding coronavirus.