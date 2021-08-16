Emirates unveils special aircraft liveries for the UAE’s Golden Jubilee

Emirates has unveiled special liveries on its Airbus A380s and Boeing 777-300ERs to commemmorate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.

The aircraft will be emblazoned with a bespoke ‘United Arab Emirates 50’ design, which wrap both sides of the aircraft fuselage in Arabic and English.

The first aircraft with the anniversary livery, A6EVG, made its first debut flight to Frankfurt earlier this week.

Over the course of the next month, more aircraft will be emblazoned with the special 50th livery. On average, it will take 3 days and up to 14 staff to install each decal at the Emirates Engineering Aircraft Appearance Centre.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (pictured below), chairman and chief executive, Emirates Airline and Group, said: “The Golden Jubilee themed aircraft are inspired by the vision, determination and passion of the UAE’s founding fathers and the incredible 50-year journey since they started to shape a nation that has captured the world’s imagination – from its rapid progress to become one of the most connected countries in the world, to being one of just a few nations to launch a space mission.

“The next 50 years will continue to be driven by the same ambitious spirit to build a better and sustainable future for humanity, and the UAE will lead the charge as it evolves its national capabilities, champions innovation, and strengthens its position as a progressive world leader across a spectrum of areas.”

The fleet of aircraft wearing the UAE 50th anniversary liveries are due to fly across the Emirates network, and will be visiting Los Angeles, London, Washington DC, New York, Munich, Zurich, and Paris, among other cities, in the next few weeks, the airline said in a statement.