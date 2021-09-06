DEWA showcases its key projects and innovative digital solutions at GITEX 2021

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is participating in the 41st GITEX Technology Week at Dubai World Trade Centre from October 17-21. DEWA will showcase its key projects, services, smart and innovative initiatives.

This year, DEWA will highlight its latest technologies and innovative digital solutions that keep pace with the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and disruptive technologies such as AI, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), blockchain, the internet of things (IoT) and others. This enhances DEWA’s competitiveness and helps achieve its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation.

“DEWA participates every year in the GITEX Technology Week to showcase its latest technologies in electricity and water sectors as well as customer service,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.

“It also shares best experiences and practices in digital transformation, in accordance with its efforts to enhance the happiness of stakeholders and provide value-added services in addition to achieving the Dubai 10X initiative. The initiative was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the Government of Dubai ten years ahead of other cities. This also helps achieve other national strategies, including the UAE Centennial 2071 and the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031. GITEX Technology Week 2021 is held in conjunction with Expo 2020 Dubai. This enables us to meet many experts, solution providers, investors, decision-makers and potential business partners from different parts of the world.”

Besides its projects, DEWA will also showcase initiatives by its digital arm, Digital DEWA, and other projects by its subsidiaries that are part of the Dubai 10X initiative. These include projects by Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro): Green Data Centre; Smart Cities Command and Control Centre; Smart Cities and IoT services; Moro cloud services; and cybersecurity services. DEWA will also highlight projects by Digital X such as GoBe Robots; and Infra X projects, which include 5G solutions with advanced technologies in the utilities sector.

Visitors to DEWA’s stand at GITEX and its website (www.dewa.gov.ae) qualify to enter twice-daily raffle draws to win valuable prizes throughout the event.