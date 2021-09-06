Department of Digital Ajman returning to GITEX

The Department of Digital Ajman is set to return to GITEX Technology Week this year.

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Dubai, from October 17-21, GITEX will be held under the theme ‘Creating a bolder digital future together’.

At last year’s show, Digital Ajman signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ajman Free Zone to accelerate the free zone’s digital services and capabilities.

Under the terms of the agreement, Digital Ajman provided Ajman Free Zone with a bundle of four services – infrastructure-as-a-service, software-as-a-service, digital platforms-as-a-service and cybersecurity-as-a-service – to the free zone as the latter aims to fast-track its digital transformation journey.

More recently, Department of Digital Ajman partnered with IBM to accelerate its digital transformation and paperless strategy, using IBM Cloud Pak for Integration. The move was designed to simplify and enhance citizen experiences in Ajman through the integration of services across different government entities in the emirate.

GITEX is the biggest tech event in the Middle East and Africa region. Every year, the event hosts more than 4,500 exhibitors, 400 plus active investors and 150,000 trade visitors from 140 countries.

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net