GITEX 2021: Sitecore to showcase innovations that deliver memorable customer experiences

More than 8 out 10 IT decision-makers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) have fundamentally changed their customer experiences in response to the pandemic, according to a study by Sitecore.

The report, which was released ahead of the much-anticipated GITEX Technology Week, was conducted by YouGov MENA. It surveyed more than 650 IT decision-makers across 12 countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Levant, and Egypt.

The study also highlighted the rise in e-commerce, 91 percent of customers in MENA have become digital converts since the pandemic and want to keep buying everything online.

Supporting the Middle East’s customer experience and e-commerce markets, Sitecore will hold its first standalone participation at GITEX under the theme of delivering memorable experiences.

“Middle East brands have accelerated their digital transformation since the pandemic, fueling a turning point in customer experiences, and aligning in-store and digital retail experiences,” said Mohammed Alkhotani, Area Vice President – Middle East and Africa, Sitecore. “Sitecore’s first standalone participation at GITEX presents a vital platform to drive new business, share Middle East innovations with a global audience, get closer to our customers and partners, and exchange best practices with industry thought leaders.”

At GITEX, Sitecore will emphasise the rollout of its $1.2 billion global investment plan and the recent acquisitions of Boxever and Four51 and Moosend. Sitecore will also highlight the integration of the Sitecore Experience Platform and Sitecore AI solutions with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation (RPA) across websites, apps, and social media.

Overall, the YouGov survey shows that 83 percent of MENA organisations advanced their marketing technology stack more in 2020 than in the three previous years. Among the top three technologies seeing the strongest take up to improve the customer shopping experience are apps or websites (63 percent), remembering customers’ shopping history (39 percent), and giving preferential offers or invitations (35 percent).

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net